Unacademy launches its second store in Jaipur, after Delhi

After Delhi, Unacademy has opened its second experiential store in the country and first in Jaipur. The store serve as offline touchpoint for learners who want to know and understand the offering of the brand. It will have on-ground experts to counsel students on the choice of subjects and career paths along with occasional sessions with the mentors.

The opening of the new store is in line with company’s expansion plans to establish its experiential store across the country within a span of 30 days of opening its first store in Delhi on March 11, 2022.

The learners will be able to browse the brand offerings offline and can also connect with others with same interests at the store. The company claims that the Jaipur store will further provide guidance, knowledge, and a space for all learners in the city to be able to accomplish their goals. Students can also purchase Unacademy subscriptions at the store after guided counseling with on-ground experts.

Built with a modern and minimalist design approach, the store has been designed on the similar theme as that of the previous store. It is divided into different zones which includes experience zone, counselling area for learners, an in-house library, classrooms along with a merchandise wall. and a functional cafeteria.

