Unacademy launches its first experiential store in Delhi

Unacademy has launched its first experiential store in New Delhi to serve as an offline touchpoint for learners to help them browse and experience Unacademy’s various offerings. The store further expands its offering to on-ground counselling with experts, meeting with educators, providing a holistic experience to the learners. After counselling and browsing through the offerings, students can purchase subscriptions or enrol for any programme.



The company has planned to establish similar stores across the country, starting with Kota, Jaipur, and Lucknow, which will be opened within a span of 30 days, as mentioned by Vivek Sinha, COO, Unacademy. The store’s locations have been strategically planned, targeting cities with a high density of aspirants.



Moreover, the stores will serve two purposes; they will cater to the new learners offering them an experience of Unacademy’s product and existing learners can visit and engage with the experts.



Unacademy stores have been divided into different zones to offer a holistic experience to the learners. The experience zone at the store comprises on-display devices providing information about Unacademy’s offering. On-ground experts will assist the visitors, or they can even explore the content on their own. At the ‘Connect’ – counselling area learners can seek guidance from the experts about the product offering and purchasing subscriptions. The stores will also have an in-house library, classrooms where sessions will be hosted with educators from various categories, a merchandise wall and a functional cafeteria.

