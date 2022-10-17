Unacademy launches ‘Compete’, a new feature on its platform

Unacademy has launched Unacademy Compete, a new feature to the app that allows learners to go head-to-head against other learners, and evaluate their preparation in real-time, as per an official statement. According to it, Compete instantly matches learners from anywhere in India based on preparation and syllabus completion.

Furthermore, through Compete, users can get curated questions. “Dropper Learners can compete on questions from their entire syllabus,” it said. Furthermore, it claims to offer a unique rating feature. “Based on their rating, Learners get a unique level from – Beginner, Hustler, Pro, Scholar, or a Champion. As their rating improves, they rise up the levels,” it said.

“Compete free for all, so that every Learner who aspires to crack the exam can now know exactly where they stand against other Learners. In the coming months, we plan to help our Learners by showing personalised insights in Compete around their strong and weak topics, areas of improvement,” Hemesh Singh, co-founder, CTO, Unacademy said.

