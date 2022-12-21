Unacademy launches Centre in Delhi’s Janakpuri

Ed-tech platform Unacademy has announced the opening of Unacademy Centre in Janakpuri, New Delhi, according to an official statement. The move aims to add to the brand’s growing network of offline learning touchpoints, the statement said.

“Hybrid learning solutions have been rising in demand. With this development in mind, we are growing our network of Unacademy Centres in the country. Through this, we would like to further empower learners by providing quality hybrid learning solutions,” Vivek Sinha, chief operating officer, Unacademy, said.

The statement further said, the Unacademy Centre is equipped with high tech infrastructure, such as a functional library, doubt clearing sections, and classrooms with interactive smartboards. The Centre has been designed to provide a premier offline learning experience to all learners. Students can avail additional benefits such as, in-person mentoring, question-solving sessions, and regular parent-educator meetings, the statement added. The Centre in Delhi is currently accepting admissions.

Unacademy Centres offer preparatory courses for competitive exams such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG (Undergraduate), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and Foundation (9-10) course categories. The platform will soon be launching more offline Centres in Jaipur, Sikar, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune and Bengaluru, the statement said.