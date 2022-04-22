Unacademy launches 10 new lessons with Sachin Tendulkar on Unacademy Icons

Unacademy has launched the next ten lessons of the ‘Cricket with Sachin’ segment on Unacademy Icons highlighting different batting techniques required to play defence and attacking shots. The next set of 10 lessons further delve deeper into batting techniques required to play defence and attacking shots like front foot and back foot defence playing spin and swing and attacking shots like drives, flick, glance, square and late cut, sweep, and pull and hook shots.

The ‘Cricket with Sachin’ segment has been developed in collaboration with Sachin Tendulkar as part of a content-led integration with him in the sports learning category. The curriculum is co-created by Sachin Tendulkar and his brother Ajit Tendulkar.

The lessons also highlight the strategies that every player, should opt for basis their experience. For instance, at the beginner’s level, the batter is expected to play a shot as per the type of delivery bowled; whereas on an expert level, a batter looks to play a shot as per the field placements, to pick gaps.

Further, Tendular will walk through the best-kept secrets of the game with in-show graphics and animations that make them engaging and interactive. The lessons have been punctuated by quizzes that serve as notable benchmarks to test the Learner’s knowledge as they progress through the lessons.

Unacademy Icons was launched in February 2022 to bring together stalwarts from different fields such as sports, arts, business, leadership and more; to conduct curated lessons on their subject of expertise.

