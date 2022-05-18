Unacademy forays into offline learning with Learning Centres

Unacademy has announced its foray into offline learning with its new Unacademy Centres. The first Unacademy Centre will be operational in Kota by June, facilitating the offline classes for learners in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG), IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and foundation course (grade nine to 12) categories.

Unacademy will conduct a national scholarship – admission test for batch enrollments and the centres will soon initiate regular offline classes starting with Kota. The next centres will be opening in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune and Delhi.

“Our experiential touchpoints – ‘Unacademy World’ have seen tremendous response from learners, many of whom have also expressed the need for in-person learning from the educators. With ‘Unacademy Centres’ we will bring the best of Unacademy, India’s top Educators, best-in-class technology and product, and state-of-the-art infrastructure for our Learners,” Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group said,

The offline batches will include pedagogy and study material curated by India’s Best Educators, in-person mentorship and doubt solving, regular parent-educator session and flagship offline learning experience. The company aims to enroll up to 15,000 learners in the first batch, across Unacademy centres.

These centres are built on the same state of the art framework as ‘Unacademy Worlds’. The 18,000 square feet space is spread across four floors in Kota. Additionally, learners will have access to on-ground counsellors, a state-of-the-art library and brand merchandise at all these centres.

