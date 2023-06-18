scorecardresearch
Unacademy completes 1 year in offline coaching industry

Unacademy commemorated its Foundation Day, marking one year of its Offline Centres.

Written by FE Education
Ed-tech platform Unacademy has marked one year into the offline coaching industry. The company celebrated its Foundation Day event in Kota, Rajasthan. Chief guest to the event was Prasanna Kumar Khameshra, IG, Kota range.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to providing quality education and supporting Learners in their journey towards success. Unacademy Centres are now present in 40 plus cities and we will be able to enable many more Learners to crack their dream exams,” Gaurav Munjal, co-founder, CEO, Unacademy, said.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy has evolved into an online learning platform. The company claims to have over 91,000 registered Educators and over 99 million Learners with its platform.

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 10:00 IST

