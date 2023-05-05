Unacademy appoints UPSC educator Avadh Ojha as VP.

Unacademy, a learning platform appoints Avadh Ojha, a UPSC educator. Ojha will teach exclusively at the Unacademy Centre for UPSC, and his classes will be available to students through the online Unacademy platform. He will specialize in teaching History and mentoring UPSC learners. Unacademy claims that, with close to two decades of academic experience, Ojha will bring his proven teaching methodologies to Unacademy learners, according to an official release.

“At Unacademy, our top priority has always been to provide our learners with access to the most exceptional Educators. We take pride in collaborating with Educators who have made significant strides in their respective fields and share our commitment to making education accessible to all. We are thrilled to welcome Avadh Ojha, a distinguished Educator in the field of UPSC to Unacademy”, commented Vivek Sinha, chief operating officer, Unacademy, said.

Avadh Ojha has mentored over 5,00,000 UPSC aspirants and groomed hundreds of aspirants to crack the coveted UPSC exam. He aims to share his expertise with students at all levels who are eager to learn, the release mentioned. “As an Educator on the platform, I will have the chance to help learners achieve their dream of becoming civil servants by providing them with the best possible knowledge and guidance, ” Avadh Ojha, vice president, centres, Unacademy, said.

Batches conducted by Avadh Ojha will commence on May 15th at the Unacademy Centre and the online platform (Unacademy App and website), the release noted.

