Unacademy appoints Sunil Baby as chief business officer to lead its offline operations

Unacademy has announced the appointment of Sunil Baby as its chief business officer – offline to lead the growth and expansion of its offline network. Baby will report into Vivek Sinha, chief operating officer, Unacademy and will be based out of the company headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In his new role, Baby will be responsible for driving growth and profitability and build a comprehensive offline network strategy for Unacademy.

“Sunil has joined Unacademy at a time when we are looking to expand our offline offering and strengthen our presence as we foray into newer markets. We believe his core expertise in building a strong foundation for offline channels and managing offline strategies will help us accelerate our growth as we continue to meet the needs of our expanding learners and educator base,” Sinha said.

Baby comes with more than two decades of experience in managing sales and distribution in consumer durables and telecom industry. In his previous role, he was senior director of offline sales operations at Xiaomi. He has worked with several brands such as LG, Motorola Bharti, and Sharp, where he started his corporate journey in 2004.

Born in Kerala and raised in Madhya Pradesh, Baby has completed his Bachelors in Science from Holkar Science College, Indore, and went on to pursue Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from School of Communication and Management Studies (SCMS), Kochi.

