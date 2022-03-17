Unacademy appoints Ashish Arora as senior VP and national head, academics; and head CoE

Batches conducted by Arora will commence shortly on the Unacademy platform and app

Unacademy has appointed Ashish Arora as senior vice president and national head, academics and head of Center of Excellence (CoE). In his new role, Arora will be teaching and mentoring Unacademy’s subscribed learners from the IIT JEE and NEET (UG) categories for Physics and will also set up a new academic unit ‘Centre of Excellence (CoE), enhancing the value offering of Unacademy’s online products.

“Today Learners have benefits of a much better reach to high-quality education because of improved access to technology. As part of Unacademy, I will have the opportunity to reach out to a greater number of learners from across the country and help them in achieving their goals.” Arora said.

Batches conducted by Arora will commence shortly on the Unacademy platform and app.

Arora comes with three decades of academic experience in educating physics stream aspirants, preparing them for for JEE and NEET exams. In his teaching journey, he has mentored over 10,000 IITians and 20,000 government medical college students, out of which over 130 of his students made a place among All India Top 100 in the JEE and NEET exams. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur and founder of physicsgalaxy.com.

“At Unacademy our endeavour is to always ensure our learners have access to the best educators. We have constantly strived to collaborate with Educators who share our vision of democratising education and who have made a deep impact in their field. Ashish Arora is one such educator for IIT JEE and NEET (UG) aspirants,” Vivek Sinha, chief operating officer, Unacademy added.

