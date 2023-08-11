Unacademy appoints Anurag Tiwari as national academic director for Unacademy Centres.

Unacademy, a learning platform, has appointed Anurag Tiwari as the national academic director for Unacademy Centres. Tiwari is an educator with over 18 years of experience in the education sector. Prior to joining Unacademy, Tiwari served as the national academic director at Aakash Educational Services Limited for 13 years, according to an official release.

During his tenure, he introduced innovative teaching methods, shaping curricula and enhancing educators’ learning management using a student-centered approach. “Unacademy’s commitment to providing quality education and empowering learners resonates with my own principles as an educator and administrator in the ﬁeld of education. I look forward to contributing to Unacademy’s mission of making high-quality education accessible to students across the nation,” he said.

Unacademy asserts that Tiwari’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental in advancing its position as a frontrunner in the industry. His dedication to teaching methods and forward-thinking leadership will guide Unacademy in its mission to provide unmatched learning experiences and exceptional results, the release mentioned.

“As we continue to empower and shape the future of education, Tiwari will play a pivotal role in driving our mission forward. He will be responsible for overseeing pedagogy, academic operations, strategies, and outcomes on a national level for Unacademy Centres for IIT JEE, NEET UG and Foundation,” Gaurav Munjal, co-founder, CEO, Unacademy, said.