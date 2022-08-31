Unacademy announces second edition of national scholarship admission test

Ed-tech platform, Unacademy, has announced the second edition of its national scholarship admission test, aimed at supporting the growing aspirations of learners. The Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT) will be conducted on dates between October 8 to 15, 2022 across 64 key educational hubs in India.

According to the official statement, UNSAT will be open to all the aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET-UG), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and Foundation (9-12) courses. The test aims to be a significant step forward in Unacademy’s efforts to empower learners and enable them to engage in their desired course.

The statement mentioned that based on the leaner’s performance, the applicants will be eligible for upto 100% scholarship on online subscription and Unacademy Centre enrolments. They will get exclusive access to Unacademy’s special rankers group, created for intellectual learners by top educators who mentor All India Rankers every year, the statement added.

Further, the statement said that the test will take place in online and offline mode on October 8 and 15. Those who choose the online mode can take the exam from home; while applicants who choose the offline mode must visit their allocated test center on the day of the exam.

Furthermore, to benefit several learners, the Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test will be held in collaboration with a few schools in their premises from October 12 to 14. For applicants taking the test offline, the admit cards with all the relevant details will be issued through email and the results will be announced on October 21, 2022.

Unacademy is an ed-tech platform which prepares learners for different kinds of public examinations such as civil services examination, engineering service examinations, among others.

