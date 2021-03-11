UN-accredited 1M1B to award teachers for their extraordinary efforts during Covid

Lead Z Teacher awards will be given by 1M1B to honour educators and mentors

1M1B (One Million for One Billion) is recognizing the efforts of teachers, educators, changemakers and mentors across India who have made extraordinary efforts during the pandemic with their unique teaching methods and ensuring the education reaches their pupil during these testing times, with Lead Z Teacher awards. Selected 100 educators will be invited to the final event day, out of which the top 10 teachers will be awarded in India. Additionally, the awardees will be given a chance to showcase their work at the 1M1B Active Impact Summit at the United Nations, New York in December 2021.

1M1B is an UN-accredited NGO focused on future skill and leadership development of the youth in India. Over the last six years, 120 youth got the opportunity to exhibit their extraordinary work to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Any teacher who had been innovating with teaching methods, making all kinds of efforts to reach out to the students online so that they are guided well and are not deprived of the right to education even during pandemic times is eligible to apply for the nominations of the award.

The awards will be categorized into several categories that are The Social Impactor, The Lockdown Innovator, The STEM Champion, The Climate Warrior, The Sports/Fitness Leader, The Inclusion Agent, The Happiness and wellbeing Activist, The Changemaker and the Changemakers in Education and the Entrepreneurship Mindset Creator.

All applicants to Lead Z Teacher awards will have access to the Teacher Development workshop and the top 10 teachers will be announced on the 27th of every month until the final round that will be held in July 2021.

How to register for the awards:

The eligible teachers can follow the link given below and register themselves.

Open This- leadzworld.com/teacherawards

Candidates have to pay a nominal application fee

Candidates can choose to apply in multiple categories as well.

Teachers belonging to rural, underserved areas are eligible for scholarships and travel support

Manav Subodh, Co-Founder of 1M1B, speaking at the event said, “During the COVID19 and the ‘school shut down era’, the teachers emerged as the true leaders. 1M1B wants to celebrate and honour the unsung nation builders i.e. our Teachers.”