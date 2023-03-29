Ukraine returnees to get single chance to clear MBBS Final: Centre.

Ukraine returned Indian students will be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS Final, both Part I and Part II examinations without enrolling in any existing medical colleges, the central government told the Supreme Court.

“The students may be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS Final, both Part I and Part II examinations (Both Theory and Practical) as per existing NMC Syllabus and guidelines without being enrolled in any of the existing Indian Medical Colleges. They can give and clear the examination within a period of one year. Part I, followed by Part II, after one year. Part II will be allowed only after Part I is cleared,” the centre informed the court.

ASG Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the centre, apprised these facts to the bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath.

The government also informed the apex court that theory examination could be conducted centrally and physically, on the pattern of the Indian MBBS examination and practical could be conducted by some designated government medical colleges, assigned the responsibility. Centre apprised the SC that after clearing these two examinations, they would have to complete two years of compulsory rotatory internship, the first year of which will be free and the second year paid as has been decided by NMC for previous cases.

Furthermore, the Centre also informed SC that the committee has emphasised that this option be strictly a one-time option and not become a basis for similar decisions in future and shall be applicable for present matters only.

The Central Government also apprised the top court about the committee, which deliberated on the issues as directed by the Supreme Court on three occasions January 11, February 2 and March 2.

Meanwhile, the Supreme court has disposed of a batch of petitions filed by medical students who returned back to India from Ukraine. The Court had earlier asked the Union Government to constitute a committee of experts to find out solutions for the students’ situations. The court remarked that these students can be a national asset when the country is facing a dearth of doctors.

