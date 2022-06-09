UK universities call for collaborations with India to enhance student mobility

The British Council, in collaboration with Universities UK International (UUKi), Department for International Trade (DIT) and Department for Education (DfE), coordinated a series of workshops and meetings to enhance higher educational partnerships between India and the UK.

As part of the India-UK Education Collaboration Workshop, university participants from both countries and sector body representatives explored topics such as levers for India inward mobility, platforms of collaboration and Industry-academia linkage, reporting their findings to the British High Commissioner in Delhi and high-level representatives from the Indian Ministry of Education.

“The interest of UK universities for India matches the opportunities opened by the National Education Policy (NEP), including in joint campuses, digital learning, and twinning, dual and joint degrees. These opportunities can combine the strengths of UK and India institutions to bring a unique and unprecedented offer to students,” Vivienne Stern, Director, UUKi, said

“Education and research cooperation is an important pillar of the India-UK bilateral relationship. Strengthening and diversifying links with India is a priority for the UK,” Barbara Wickham, director India, British Council, said.

“At the British Council, we always seek new opportunities to partner with India’s knowledge ambitions. With the NEP’s focus on international collaboration, the UK is looking to explore mutually beneficial partnerships that result in greater faculty and student exchange and enhance research excellence more than ever before,” she added.

