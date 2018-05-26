UK Board result 2018 out today: How to check Uttarakhand 10th, 12th result at uaresults.nic.in

UK Board result 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK Board Class 12 Result 2018 and UK Board Class 10 Result 2018 on Saturday at 11 am. (IE)

UK Board result 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK Board Class 12 Result 2018 and UK Board Class 10 Result 2018 on Saturday at 11 am. Candidates can visit the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can check their UK Board Result 2018 examresults.net/uttarakhand, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com. The Uttarakhand Board of School conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10th Exams 2018 from March 6 which was concluded on March 24. As for, Uttarakhand Class 12 examination, the first exam was conducted on March 5 while the last exam was held on March 24.

Here are the steps to check UK Board Class 10 and 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates should look for link which reads UK Board Result 2018 or Uttarakhand Board Result 2018.

Step 3: Click on the link which is available.

Step 4: Enter the required details such as roll number and other information.

Step 5: Download the UK Class 10 result 2018, UK Class 12 result 2018 for future usage.

This year, a total of 1,32,381 students took the Uttarakhand Class 12th Examination. Last year, a total of 145914 students had taken the Class 12th examination.

About Uttarakhand Board of School Education:

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has been in existence since the year 2001. It was established to regulate the secondary level education in the state. Before the formulation of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), the board level examinations were conducted under Uttaranchal Shiksha Evam Pariksha Parishad which was later renamed Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) in the year 2008.

The board has made tremendous growth in the very short span of time and currently, has more than 10,000 affiliated schools and every year 3 lakh plus students participate in the UK Board 10th Examinations and UK Board 12th Examinations.