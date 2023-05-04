UGC writes to HEIs to encourage students to enrol for PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to inform students about PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) and encourage them to get enrolled in the training course.

The training course module on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has been initiated by the Ministry of Education (MoE). The course is available on the iGOT platform. All Higher Education Institutions are asked to disseminate information about the training programme to help students get its benefits.

PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for launched in 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for multi-modal connectivity. Under the plan, a digital platform will bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

Meanwhile, UGC on May 2 also launched CU-Chayan portal for recruitment in Central Universities. UGC has asked all Central Universities to use its portal for future vacancies and hiring.

