UGC writes to HEIs to allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. The commission requested the HEIs to make arrangements in the institutes to implement the scheme.

“All the Higher Educational Institutions were requested to devise mechanisms through its statutory bodies for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. It is once again requested that in the larger interest of the students, implementation of the said scheme may kindly be ensured and expedited, if not done so far,” the UGC letter read.

Earlier, on April 13, 2022 UGC had issued guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously. The apex body said that the guidelines have been framed keeping in view the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes.

The objective behind the move is to foster “multidisciplinarity and a holistic education across the sciences, social sciences,

arts, humanities, and sports for a multidisciplinary world in order to ensure the unity and integrity of all knowledge,” the UGC guidelines said.

As per the guidelines, a student can pursue two full time academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme. Students are allowed to pursue one academic progarmme in full time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously.

Degree or diploma programmes under ODL/Online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognized by UGC/Statutory Council/Government of India for running such programmes, the guidelines noted.

Also Read: 5G rollout to benefit education sector in big way, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn