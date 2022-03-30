UGC writes to education ministers and VCs of public universities to adopt CUET for UG programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to education ministers of all states and union territories (UT) asking them to adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions (UG), Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman said. The UGC chief will meet vice chancellors from all state funded universities on the issue.

“I will be writing to education ministers of all states and UTs about the CUET. I will also be meeting VCs of all state-funded universities to encourage them to come on board for adopting the CUET for undergraduate admissions so more and more students can benefit with the parity and get a level playing field,” Kumar said.

The UGC chief met 25 vice chancellors from universities in Gujarat. “We had a detailed discussion. They have expressed interest in coming on board. The universities will now be placing the issue before their statutory bodies like Academic and Executive Council. If there are certain queries and concerns, we are ready to hold consultations and address them,” he added.

A week ago, Kumar had announced that CUET scores will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities. Versities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. He also added that class 12 marks is not compulsory for the admission criteria

According to Kumar, eight deemed-to-be universities including the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Jamia Hamdard are also willing to adopt CUET mode for admission of students in undergraduate programs. Many private universities are also in touch with the commission regarding adaptation of CUET.

The application process for the CUET for UG courses in central universities will begin from April 2, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode.

With inputs from PTI.

