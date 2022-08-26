UGC warns students against taking admission in 21 fake universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice regarding 21 self styled fake universities in the country and has warned students from taking admission in them. “Students and public at large are hereby informed that presently 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” the commission stated.

As per the list, eight fake universities are from Delhi and four are from Uttar Pradesh. West Bengal and Odisha have two fake universities each in their states. While Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh have one each. Some of the universities listed by UGC include All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), Commercial University Ltd., United Nations University, Vocational University, among others.

The commission cautioned general public, students, parents and other stakeholders not to take admission in the above mentioned self-styled institution. “Taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardize the career of the student,” the notice said.

The notice further stated that universities can confer or grant degrees only if they are established under Central, Provincial or State Act or by an institution deemed to be a University.

Additionally, in a different notice UGC warned students against Bible open University of India, Andhra Pradesh. The commission said “It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission that ‘Bible open University of India, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh is offering various degree courses/prograrnmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956.”

The notice added that Bible open University of India is neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

