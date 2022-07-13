UGC urges universities to fix UG admission date post CBSE class 12 result

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities to fix their deadline for admission to undergraduate courses after the declaration of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 results, Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman said on Wednesday.

According to the chairman, as CBSE is yet to declare the result, and some universities have already started the admission process, students will be deprived of admission if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to results declaration by the board.

“UGC has requested all the higher educational institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of class 12 by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in undergraduate courses,” the chairman said.

The move comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last week reached out to the commission requesting it to ask universities to fix their admission schedule in accordance with their results.

“It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session 2022-23. In this scenario, the students of CBSE will be deprived of admission if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE results declaration,” the UGC said in a letter to vice chancellors.

“It is, therefore, requested that all higher education institutions fix the last date of admission to undergraduate courses after the declaration of CBSE results to provide sufficient time to such candidates,” it added.

The CBSE is likely to declare the board exam results by the end of the month. The board exam schedule was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the allocation of the Advanced Intimation Slip for examination city to the applicants with date and city of the examination. Candidates can access the slip on the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Odisha govt mandate students taking admission in colleges to give undertaking not to indulge in ragging