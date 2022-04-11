UGC urges universities to award degree certificates within 180 days from result declaration

The University Grant Commission (UGC) urges all the Higher Education Institutions (HEI) to award degree, marksheet, and other certificates to successful students within 180 days from result declaration. In an official letter to all the vice chancellor of the HEIs, the commission said “The degree award date/s shall be within 180 days of the date/s by which the students are expected to qualify and become eligible for them.”

In a recent official notification, the commission has stated that it has been receiving a large number of grievances, complaints and RTIs from the students regarding delay in awarding degrees by different HEIs. The commission further stated that the delay in issuing the degree, marksheet and other certificates cause problems to the students in the matters of higher education and employment. Therefore, UGC has taken a serious view of this issue.

“All HEIs are once again requested to ensure compliance of the UGC regulations and award the degree to all successful candidates within the prescribed timeline. The HEIs are also requested to issue provisional degrees along with the final year transcripts to students,” reads the official notice of UGC. The commission has also asked HEIs to issue provisional degree certificates along with the final transcripts to the students on time.

“The Commission will be constrained to take punitive actions as are notified in the Regulation 9 of UGC (Grievance Redressal) Regulation 2012 against the universities failing to comply with the UGC regulations on award of degree,” UGC said.

