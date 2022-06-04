UGC urges universities to adopt credit framework for online courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all universities to adopt credit framework for nline courses done on the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform.

The framework enable an institution to allow upto 40% of the total courses being offered in a particular programme in a semester through online learning courses on SWAYAM Platform. “I would like to reiterate that SWAYAM provides flexibility and opportunity to students to enroll in multiple courses and avail multiple certificates. Therefore, I request all the universities to adopt the courses offered through SWAYAM platform, so that the students’ community is able to get maximum benefits,” Rajnish Jain, secretary, UGC said in an official letter.

The letter further mentioned, since the launch of SWAYAM platform in 2017 , 7,115 courses have been offered with an enrolment of 2.72 crore learners, and 11.13 lakhs certificates issued through the Platform. In addition, during the lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, SWAYAM Platform saw increased usages, nearly 2.5 lakh times.

According to the letter, the Ministry of Education has conducted an online survey in May, 2022 to understand students’ outlook for SWAYAM MOOCs. This survey has provided inputs and insights into students’ preference at both national level and state level. The survey shows that more than 70% students (over 10,000) spanning 338 universities and institutions across 29 states expressed interest in availing credit transfer of SWAYAM courses.

