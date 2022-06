UGC urges universities, colleges to ensure swift implementation of ‘gender champions’ guidelines

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and affiliated colleges to ensure the early nomination of ‘Gender Champions’ from among students with the aim to make campuses more inclusive and spread gender sensitisation. The commission has also asked the institutions to fill up the online compliance details.

“In order to increase the outreach for creating an environment that fosters equal treatment, the government envisages Gender Champions in all educational institutions across the country as responsible leaders,” Rajnish Jain, UGC Secretary said in a letter to Vice Chancellors and college principals.

He further added that Gender Champions can be both boys and girls above 16 years of age enrolled in educational institutions and will facilitate an enabling environment within their schools, colleges, and academic institutions where girls are treated with dignity and respect.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has come out with a badge for Gender Champion which is available on its website and also on the MyGov portal, it said.

According to the guidelines, the Gender Champions must mainstream gender equality through group discussions, poster competitions, and debates, identify and address gender gaps in the classrooms, organise awareness programs such as workshops and films.

They are also expected to popularise women helpline numbers, police, and hospital helplines across institutions as well as organise exposure visits to villages, blocks, districts, and cities to facilitate knowledge about gender equality. The guidelines were first introduced by the UGC in 2015.

With inputs from PTI.

