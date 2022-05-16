UGC urges institutions to immediately implement Academic Bank of Credits

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has asked all higher education institutions (HEIs) to register on the online portal of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform immediately, and upload the date of student credits earned during or after the 2021-22 academic year.

“Academic Bank of Credits will digitally store the academic credits earned by students from HEls registered with ABC, for awarding degree or diploma or certificates taking into account credits earned by students. ABC will ensure the opening, closure, and validation of Academic Bank of Accounts, verification, accumulation, and transfer or redemption for students,” the official notification read.

The commission has urged all the HEIs to make students aware of the ABC facility and encourage them to open Academic Bank Account on ABC portal at http://www.abc.gov.in.

The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform has been developed by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the DigiLocker framework.

