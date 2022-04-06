UGC urges HEIs to register in EducationlNdia portal by MoE to showcase Indian institutions to international students

The University Grant Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has urged all Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEI) to register in EducationlNdia portal, an initiative by Ministry of Education to showcase the strengths of Indian institutions to international students. The portal aims to make all information regarding HEIs available to the international students. UGC has asked all lndian HEIs that are admitting or are desirous of admitting international students to update the relevant details on the portal at the earliest.

According to UGC, the first phase of development of the portal is complete, and it is ready to be opened for Indian institutions to update their institutional profile. It will be mandatory for all institutions admitting international students to have All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) codc which will be used as login ID on this portal. Registration for students will be optional for browsing through the portal.

“At the time of issuing the offer of admission to any international student, the institution would ask the student to register on the portal, if not already registered, and generate a unique EducationlNdia portal ID (El-lD). A student has to register on the portal only once even if he is applying or has got offers from multiple institutions,” UGC said.

The commission has also conveyed that EducationlNdia portal has created the basic institutional profile for Indian institutions, which takes admission of international students, by importing data from the AISHE portal.

“In the first phase, registration is open for institutions which have admitted international students as per the latest AISHE data. Login id will be the ATSHE code and password will be shared by the EducationlNdia team at the email id of the HEI registered with AISHE. ln the second phase, registration will be opened for other institutions who desire to register and are otherwise eligible to admit foreign students,” reads the official letter of UGC and AICTE.

According to the commission, registration of the institutions will be confirmed after a verification process. “After updating of data by the HEls the portal will be opened for international students to search the institutions and programmes as per their choice,” the commission said.

