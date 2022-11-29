UGC urges HEIs, colleges to register on Fit India portal

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a letter regarding the registration of Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) on the Fit Indian portal. The commission has requested all HEIs and their affiliated colleges/ institutions to encourage students and staff

to register themselves on Fit India website. People can register for the same by visiting https://fitindiahe.education.gov.in. They will be required to update data relating to fitness activities conducted at different time points on the website.

Fit India Movement was launched on August 29, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a view to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

The various initiatives proposed under this mission are aimed at achieving the following objectives

. To promote fitness as easy, fun and free

. To spread awareness on fitness and various physical activities that promote fitness

through focused campaigns

. To encourage indigenous sports

. To make fitness reach every college/university.

. To create a platform for citizens of India to share information, drive awareness and

encourage sharing of personal fitness stories

The Ministry of Education has developed a Fit India portal for all students and staff of Higher Educational Institutions to have physical fitness, mental fitness, along with social, emotional and intellectual well-being.

Also Read: BML Munjal University inaugurates Atal Community Innovation Center for entrepreneurs

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn