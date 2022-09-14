UGC nods for UPES CCE to launch 15 MBA and BBA programmes

The Distance Education Bureau of the University Grant Commission (UGC) has entitled UPES CCE to offer Masters of Business Administration (MBA) courses in marketing, finance, human Resources, operations, digital business, business analytics, oil and gas management, LSCM at the post-graduate level, an official statement said on September 14, 2022. Furthermore it has also urged to offer Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA) in marketing, finance, human resources, operations at the undergraduate (UG) level.

“With this recognition, we can now serve industry in a wide range of sectors spanning from General management, oil and gas sector, Information Technology (IT) sector, logistics and supply chain to business analytics. With our career assistance services, the capacity of our learners will be built in such a way that they can open their wings wide and run their career race sustainably and successfully,” Priya Mary Mathew, director academics of UPES CCE, said.

“Our academic team comprises experienced academic scholars from India and across the globe, are excited to shape the future of our learners,” Manish Madaan, registrar, UPES said. According to Ram K Sharma, pro vice chancellor, providing access to quality education to many students is core to the mission at the university and there cannot be a better option than technology enabling the education delivery.

UPES CCE claims to provide courses for students to choose from, along with some features such as interactive live classes by industry experts and global faculty, online library access, supervised discussion forums to facilitate group interaction, as well as academic and career advisors. The application process of the programme is ongoing, the statement said.

Furthermore, the Distance Education Board is a statutory body and part of the University Grants Commission (UGC). It has been recognised for maintenance of standards in distance and open learning in India.

With inputs from PTI.

