UGC urges HEIs to register on BioRRAP

According to the commission, the portal was initiated to provide regulatory information to researchers and to facilitate approvals.

Written by FE Education
It is a digital gateway intended to make science and scientific research more accessible.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all higher educational institutions (HEIs) and  affiliated colleges or institutions to register on Biological Research Regulatory Approval Portal (BioRRAP), launched by the Government of India, as per an official notification. 

According to the commission, the portal was initiated to provide  regulatory information to researchers and to facilitate approvals. It further added that it is a digital gateway intended to make science and scientific research more accessible.

“The higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges/ institutions, falling under the above mentioned category, are requested to follow the above provisions strictly and get registered on Biological Research Regulatory Approval Portal (BioRRAP),”| the official notification by the UGC read.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 01:40:00 pm