UGC to tweak draft norms after learning the NSQF sync outcomes

UGC will be tweaking the draft regulations, which after getting approved will define the learning outcomes associated with each level of higher education qualification that will help in the transfer of credits between courses and institutions. On Sunday, the UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar told IE that the commission decided to revise the draft regulations that had been put out on the public domain in January, for ensuring parity with guidelines, which govern the technical education of the country.

Putting it out simply, the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF) that is getting revised defines what learners need to know as soon as the course is completed, which ranges from certificate programmes to PhDs.

This will also set a minimum credit that a student will require for clearing the course and moving to the next level. Prof Kumar said that the draft NHEQF initially arranged was of the qualifications at a scale of five to 10, however, it is not tuned with the NSQF in which the levels are organised from 4.5 to 8. As UGC’s draft NHEQF has 5 to 10 levels, it would create operational problems for the horizontal and vertical mobility of learning the process by prescribing the entry requirements for each qualification, which are prerequisites for lateral entry and validates the prior learning outcomes that have been achieved.

Therefore, the NHEQF will adopt the 4.5 to 8 scale and UGC will hold a series of meetings from May 25 with the heads of the universities for communicating the plan of revising the draft.

The revised scale is prepared in line with the proposed four-year undergraduate programme structure that would have multiple exit and entry options for students, who could get anything between a degree and a certificate with research based on the number of semesters that have been cleared by them.