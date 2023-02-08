UGC to release draft guidelines, curriculum framework for environment education at UG level

The University Grant Commission (UGC) is prepared to publish draft recommendations and a framework for the undergraduate environmental education curriculum soon, according to an official statement.

“UGC has underlined that out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), six goals are directly linked to environmental protection and resource conservation,” M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, UGC, said.

In accordance with instructions from the Indian supreme court, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier in 2003 released a core module syllabus for the undergraduate-level requirement of Environmental Studies, according to an official statement.

“The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 underlines the importance of making environmental education an integral part of curricula and encouraging environmental awareness and sensitivity towards its conservation and sustainable development,” Kumar said.

Kumar further stated that, everyone is now aware of environmental concerns due to the ongoing problems of pollution, forest loss, solid waste disposal, environmental degradation, problems with national security and economic productivity, global warming, ozone layer depletion, and biodiversity loss.

The present document is an outcome of the UGC’s initiative to implement the National Education Policy, 2020 which has emphasised the need to formulate guidelines and curriculum framework for environmental education, as per the statement.

“The document is expected to cater to students from diverse disciplinary backgrounds and also includes topics to sensitise students about the commitment of the nation towards achieving sustainable development goals,” UGC chairman said.