UGC to conduct monthly online lecture series on academic best practices

University Grants Commission (UGC) is to conduct a year-long online lecture series emphasising the importance of best practices in higher education institutions, it stated in an official notification. The lecture series will start on April 27, 2022.

“Recognising the importance of best practices in higher education and with a view to take such practices to all universities and colleges across the country, the UGC is organising a year-long lecture series with a lecture every month, starting from April, 2022, to be delivered by a head of one of the premier institutions of the country,” said the commission addressing all the vice chancellor and principals of all higher education institutions in the country.

According to UGC, the first lecture in the series is scheduled on April 27, 2022, which will be conducted by Govindan Rangarajan, director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore on ‘Academic Best Practices: Some Case Studies’ at 10:30 am.

The lecture will be live webcast on the official twitter handle of UGC and in its official Youtube channel.

