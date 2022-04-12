UGC to announce guidelines for dual-degree programmes across higher education institutions

Taking a step ahead towards implenting National Education Policy (NEP) across higher education institution, University Grants Commission (UGC) will be announcing guidelines for dual-degree programmes, UGC’s chairman, Jagadesh Kumar stated in an online media briefing today. He further added that this move has been conceptualised to provide flexibility to the students so that they can get access to holistic and multidisciplinary education.

Under the dual-degree programme, the students can opt for either both physical programmes, one physical and one online programme or both online programmes. However, the admission criteria for respective programmes and attendance policy will depend on the respective universities. These programmes will be only applicable in diplomas, undergraduate and post-graduate programmes.

According to Kumar, the dual-degree programmes will be effective, once UGC announces the guidelines on its website. “It is optional for the universities to adapt the dual-degree programmes and students can take these up as per their capability and interest,” Kumar added.

Read also: