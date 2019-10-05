Award credit points, promotions on basis of ‘quality’ of published work, not quantity: UGC tells VCs

File Photo for representation.

UGC latest news: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed Vice Chancellors and heads of institutions to ensure their decision to award credit points, promotions or research degrees should be based on “quality of published work” by an individual and not the quantity.

The directive has been issued in the interests of Indian academic publishing and credibility of the research and knowledge production, according to UGC officials.

“The Vice Chancellors, selection committees, screening committees, research supervisors and experts involved in academic performance evaluation and assessment are advised to ensure that their decisions in the case of selections, promotions, credit-allotment and award of research degrees must be based on the quality of the published work rather than just numbers,” a UGC letter sent to VCs of all the universities read.

“The old ‘UGC approved list of journals’ has been replaced with the new UGC-CARE reference list of quality journals (UGC-CARE list) and from June 14, 2019 research publications only from the journals indexed in the list should be considered for academic purpose,” the letter said.

The higher education regulator has been emphasising on the need for quality research than quantity research in the country’s universities and higher education institutions.