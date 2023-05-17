scorecardresearch
UGC rolls out UTSAH portal to track NEP 2020 implementation, invites HEIs to register

In addition to the UTSAH portal, the UGC has also launched the Professors of Practice (PoP) portal and revamped its main website.

Written by Sugandha Jha
UTSAH stands for Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a new portal named UTSAH to monitor the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs). This portal will effectively track the qualitative reforms and initiatives taken by educational institutions across the country in line with the NEP.

The UTSAH portal, short for “Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education,” has been designed in consultation with esteemed institutes such as National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Institute of National Importance (INIs). Universities and colleges will be required to register on the UTSAH portal and provide information about the progress made in executing the new education policy.   

“The purpose of this website is to collect data from all educational institutions across the country to monitor how NEP is being implemented. This will help us in improving our policies further,” M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairperson, UGC, said.

The data collected through the UTSAH portal will focus on ten key areas outlined in the NEP. These areas include digitalisation, international education, industry-academia collaboration, research, and the promotion of Indian languages and knowledge systems. “By evaluating the progress made in these thrust areas, the pace and effectiveness of the NEP’s implementation can be assessed,” he added. 

In addition to the UTSAH portal, the UGC has also launched the Professors of Practice (PoP) portal to facilitate the recruitment of experienced professionals by academic institutions. Furthermore, the main UGC website has undergone a revamp to enhance its user-friendliness and provide more comprehensive information.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 08:00 IST

Stock Market