UGC revises minimum standards and procedure for award of Ph.D; MPhil not mandatory now

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised its regulations set for minimum standards and procedure for awarding Ph.D degrees according to the recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. UGC has issued a notification in this regard.

The commission shared a copy of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for the Award of Ph.D.) Regulations, 2022 with Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). “All HEIs are requested to initiate necessary steps to implement the new regulations for the award of Ph.D,” the notification said.

According to the new regulations the need to mandatorily publish a research paper in a peer-reviewed journal to qualify for Ph.D has been waived off. Further, MPhil has been completely abolished as a criteria to get admission in Ph.D programmes. Most importantly, the new regulations allow candidates to register for Ph.D after completing a “one-year (or two semester) master’s degree programme after a four-year (or 8-semester) bachelor’s degree programme.” Candidates can also register if they have completed a two-year (or four-semester) master’s degree programme after a three-year bachelor’s degree programme with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

UGC has made several other revisions in the guidelines including changes in the course work and approval for part-time PhDs which was not allowed earlier.

