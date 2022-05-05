UGC releases guidelines to offer Twinning, Joint Degree, and Dual Degree programs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released notification guidelines for Twinning, Joint Degree, and Dual Degree Programmes. The guidelines state regulations for all the three degree programmes and the provisions for collaborations for the participating universities.

According to the regulations, a Joint Degree Programme curriculum shall be designed jointly by the collaborating Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions. On completion of the programme, the degree shall be awarded by both the participating educational institutions with a single certificate.

“The collaborating Higher Educational Institutions shall make provisions for exit pathways for students who are unable to complete the Joint Degree programme with clear specification with respect to future acceptance of credits earned by the students,” the commission said.

As per the guidelines, the Twinning Programme shall be collaboratively designed by Indian and foreign universities. Students enrolled with an Indian Higher Educational Institution may undertake the programme of study partly in India, following UGC regulations, and partly in the foreign higher educational Institution. However, in such a system, the degree offered under the programmes shall be awarded by the Indian higher educational institution only, UGC said.

The commission has said that Dual Degree Programme shall be jointly designed by both the Indian and foreign higher educational institutions in the same disciplines or subject areas and at the same level. “The degrees for such programmes shall be conferred by the Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions, separately and simultaneously, upon completion of degree requirements of both the institutions. This shall not in any way be construed as two degree programmes in separate disciplines or subject areas and/or levels being pursued simultaneously,” UGC said.

