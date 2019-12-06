UGC releases e-certificates for NET 2019 | All you need to know

Those who have appeared for NET as early as June 2010 will also be able to download their certificate from the official website of UGC.

UGC NET 2019 Certificate: In a first, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the certificates of National Entrance Test (NET) online. Previously, the certificates were mailed to the individual candidates through postal service.

The candidates who will be appearing in NET post-December 2019 will not get any physical certificate, Vineet Joshi, the director of NTA said earlier this year. The process of issuing physical certificates have been reportedly scrapped because the process was time-consuming, and some certificates used to get lost in the process.

The certificates have been released in the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), that conducts the exam on behalf of UGC and the official website of UGC — nta.ac.in and ugcnetonline.in.

The July edition of UGC NET 2019 was conducted on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 at several cities across the country. The registration process started in March, whereas the result was declared on July 9, 2019.

UGC NET 2019 Certificate: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC or NTA

Step 2: Go to the link reading “E-certificate UGC-NET June 2019”

Step 3: Login with Roll number, date of birth, exam year and session

Step 4: Download the certificate

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference

Those who have appeared for NET as early as June 2010 will also be able to download their certificate from the official website of UGC.

One can use these certificates while applying for Junior Research Fellowship or Assistant professor vacancies. However, the certificates for those applying for JRF will stay valid for three years, whereas that of Assistant Professors does not have any such validity.

Those who are having a problem in downloading the e-certificates should write to the UGC office at “The Head, NET Bureau, UGC, South Campus, University of Delhi, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi – 110 021”. They should also include their UGC NET Roll Number and Date of appearing in the exam, in the letter, along with Class 10th certificate, master’s degree, mark sheets and certificates, physical disability certificate and caste certificate.