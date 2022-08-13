UGC proposes to combine national-level exams into one – How will it work

In a significant move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a proposal to club NEET and JEE Main exams which have to be considered. Under this proposal, NEET and JEE Main exams can be merged with the recently launched Common University Entrance Test (CUET) next academic year, to make it one entrance test for all. The commission will soon form a committee to explore ways to do the same.

Explaining the step, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday that bringing JEE (Main) and NEET under one umbrella will help in reducing the burden of students. He also said that the idea is in tune with the Centre’s National Education Policy, 2020.

As per Kumar, CUET-UG is expected to be held twice every year, starting from 2023-24. He pointed out that common entrances must be encouraged to get rid of multiple entrance exams. Speaking to indian Express, he said, “After the introduction of CUET, we now have three major entrance examinations in the country — NEET, JEE, and CUET — and most students take at least two of these examinations, and many may even write all three. In NEET, you have Biology, Physics, and Chemistry, and in JEE you have Maths, Physics, and Chemistry”.

“So, two subjects are common here anyway, and the same subjects are also used in CUET for admission in various universities. So, why should we subject the students to multiple entrance examinations,” Kumar said further.

While maintaining that the idea has not yet been finished and that the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other concerned stakeholders are well prepared before the new common entrance test. Speaking about the committee that will be formed, he said it will look into the possibility of integration and come up with a recommendation. After this, recommendations will be placed for feedback of stakeholders, following which the final recommendation will be made.

When formed, the CUET-UG will also have to follow the NCERT syllabus. The NTA will be asked to follow the class 12 syllabus for all disciplines, including those related to NEET and JEE.