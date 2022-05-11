UGC prepares ‘Research Internship’ draft guidelines, envisages two types of internship

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared draft guidelines for ‘Research Internship’ with faculty members and researchers at higher education and research institutions on the lines of National Education Policy (NEP 2020). According to the commission, the research internship would be of two types, that includes internship to enhance employability of an individual student, and internship to develop research aptitude of an individual student.

The draft says that the newly introduced course structure in the NEP 2020 envisages the integration of research component in degree programmes, and specifically for the four-year degree programme with bachelor’s degree (research) has the fourth year focussed on developing research competencies in students.

“This calls for developing a system of offering research internships to undergraduate students with defined levels of competencies required for pursuing research. The framework would specify how the HEIs can support the interns as a provider or an organizer, and how a research organization or research center or laboratory in industry can support research internships as providers,” the commission said.

“The 3-year degree and 4-year degree programme (research) will be operating strictly adhering with NEP specifications. Based on the higher education qualification level descriptors for Level-8, some of the competencies with research orientation should be attained by the students by studying the courses under the research ability enhancement courses (RAEC) and by undertaking the research internship project,” it further added.

The commission further informed that each undergraduate student may also complete the first research internship of 10 weeks duration after 1st year and second research internship of 10 weeks duration after 2nd year of graduate degree programme. The student who has to go for a 4-year degree programme with research will be required to complete research ability enhancement courses (REAC) during 7th semester and research project work or dissertation during 7th and 8th semester.

According to the guideline, the internships of 8-10 weeks of 10 credits, after 2nd or 4th semester, will be mandatory for the students desirous of exiting with a certificate or diploma, respectively. Students who would continue thereafter may undergo optional research internships after 2nd or 4th semester, to enhance their research capabilities, by engaging as interns in HEI or research institute or industrial R and D labs.

With inputs from PTI.

