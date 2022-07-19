UGC not to consider to absorb ad-hoc teachers as permanent faculty in central universities, says MoE

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided not to consider any proposal to absorb ad-hoc teachers as permanent faculty in central universities, according to the Ministry of Education. The statement was made by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The monsoon session of the 17th Lok Sabha started on July 18, 2022 and will end on August 13, 2022.

“No proposal is under consideration in the University Grants Commission (UGC) to absorb ad-hoc teachers as permanent teachers. However, the Ministry of Education and UGC from time to time has requested all the Central Universities to fill up the posts on a regular basis,” he said.

According to data shared by Sarkar, as many as 3,904 teachers are employed in central universities in temporary posts, 122 on ad-hoc basis, 1,820 on contract basis while 1,931 have been appointed as guest faculty.

Sarkar further informed that only two universities including Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and University of Delhi (DU) have ad-hoc faculties.

The statement further added that the Delhi University (DU) has the maximum guest teachers, 248 guest faculties, followed by 150 in University of Allahabad and 129 in Manipur University, Imphal.

The Delhi University also leads in universities with the maximum teachers appointed on contract-basis which accounts to 1,044, while the Aligarh Muslim University is at a distant second with 159 and Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, at third with 120, the minister said.

In another written response the Union minister has said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released grants of Rs 2134.54 crore, Rs 2446.83 crore and Rs 590.51 crore, during the financial years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 (upto June, 2022) respectively to the 53 UGC funded Delhi colleges.

With inputs from PTI.

