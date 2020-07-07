UGC’s revised guidelines for terminal semesters/final year examinations: Check date and other details

UGC new guidelines for final exams 2020: The UGC statement reads that the relevant details pertaining to the “Admissions and Academic Calendar” in the colleges, universities will be announced separately.

UGC new guidelines for final exams 2020: UGC has revised guidelines for terminal semesters or final year examinations! University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued revised guidelines regarding the conduct of terminal semesters or final year examination by the Universities or academic institutions. According to the UGC’s revised guidelines, examinations must be completed by the end of September 2020 offline (pen and paper) or online or blended (online+offline) mode. The UGC has stated that a decision has been taken in view of the ongoing situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The UGC statement reads that the relevant details pertaining to the “Admissions and Academic Calendar” in the colleges, universities will be announced separately. The UGC has directed the Universities to give paramount importance to health and safety, faculty and follow to the COVID-19 guidelines and norms issued by the Central government.

The UGC held a meeting on July 6 to review its indicative alternate academic calendar at the behest of the HRD Ministry. On June 24, the central government asked the UGC to reconsider the regulator’s “Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in View of COVID-19 Pandemic and Subsequent Lockdown” in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in India.

Earlier on April 29, the UGC had issued its first indicative academic calendar for higher education institutions. UGC had then directed Universities across the country to hold the final-year or terminal semester examination from July 1 to July 15. The UGC had then also asked the Universities to declare the results of the final-year or terminal semester examination at the end of the month.

UGC’s revised guidelines dated July 6 will likely have a bearing on examination schedules across the country. Universities in states like Karnataka and Gujarat have been waiting for the UGC’s stand on the issue. However, in states like Odisha, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan respective Universities will have to revisit their decision to cancel all exams in higher education.