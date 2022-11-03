UGC NET 2022 Results LIVE: Results expected to be announced soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Answer key released

UGC NET Results 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test 2022 today. Once released, the candidates who can check the results at the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA today released the UGC NET 2022 final answer key at its official website. The results for UGC-NET for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) are expected to be released soon. Candidates can also check the results at ntaresults.nic.in
This year, the examinations was held in four phases — the first phase was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second phase was held from September 20 to 23, phase three from September 29 to October 4 and the final phase from October 8 to 14.
