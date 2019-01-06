UGC NET result December 2018 declared! Check result at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET result: The result of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) that was held in December 2018, has been declared on January 5th, 2018. The results were scheduled to be declared on 10th January 2018, however, they were declared five days before the scheduled date.

The result can be checked at ntanet.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

9.56 lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET exam this year, however, 6.81 lakh appeared for both the papers. Amongst them, only 44001 candidates cleared the eligibility test for assistant professor and 3883 applicants qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship and also for assistant professor.

This was the first UGC NET Examination conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) from 18th December 2018 to 22nd December 2018 in ten shifts. The computer-based test was conducted in 235 cities in the country, for 85 subjects.

UGC NET result 2018: How to check UGC NET December 2018 results:

1. Visit the official websites – ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in

2. Click on “View Result – UGC NET December 2018”

3. Log in with your Application Number or Roll Number and date of birth

4. Your UGC NET result will be shown on the next page

5. Download the result for future reference

earlier the NTA declared the tentative date for declaration of UGC NET December 2018 to be 10th January 2019. But they brough out the exam five days before the scheduled date.