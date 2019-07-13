UGC NET result 2019 RELEASED! Check scores at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET result 2019 RELEASED!

UGC NET result 2019: The results for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the same can visit the official website now to check their scores. The UGC NET 2019 examination was conducted in the month of JUne this year and reportedly 6,81,718 candidates had appeared for the same across various centres in the country.

The final answer keys for the NTA UGC NET June 2019 examination were released on July 11 and the exam this year was conducted between June 20 and June 26, 2019.

UGC NET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UGC NET Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your scores and download a copy of your result for future

More about UGC NET –

UGC NET is conducted to check the eligibility of a candidate for the position of Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both. The exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian Universities and Colleges. Until recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had the responsibility of conducting NET, however, the exam is now conducted by the National Testing Agency in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of spread across the country.