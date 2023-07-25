UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 results early morning on July 26. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2023 exams will be able to view their scores on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

It must be noted that NTA has already released the final provisional answer key for the UGC NET 2023 exams. Now, the final results for UGC NET 2023 exams are awaited. After the results are out, NTA will also announce subject-wise cut-off marks for students.

The UGC NET 2023 exams were held in 83 subjects in two phases for 6,39,069 candidates. The phase one exam was conducted between June 13 and June 17 while the phase two exam was held between June 19 and June 22. The UGC NET exams are held for the post of assistant professors and junior research fellowship (JRF) in colleges and universities across India.

Live Updates