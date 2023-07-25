scorecardresearch
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA to declare scores early morning on July 26 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NET Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA has announced that it is working on releasing the results on its official website as early as July 26.

NET Result 2023 Live Updates: The scorecards can be downloaded from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 results early morning on July 26. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2023 exams will be able to view their scores on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

It must be noted that NTA has already released the final provisional answer key for the UGC NET 2023 exams. Now, the final results for UGC NET 2023 exams are awaited. After the results are out, NTA will also announce subject-wise cut-off marks for students.

The UGC NET 2023 exams were held in 83 subjects in two phases for 6,39,069 candidates. The phase one exam was conducted between June 13 and June 17 while the phase two exam was held between June 19 and June 22. The UGC NET exams are held for the post of assistant professors and junior research fellowship (JRF) in colleges and universities across India.

16:28 (IST) 25 Jul 2023
What is the marking criteria for UGC NET 2023?

As per the NTA's website, candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct answer and zero marks for unanswered or un-attempted questions. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers, the website says.

16:26 (IST) 25 Jul 2023
How to check/ download UGC NET 2023 Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'UGC NET 2023 June results available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials which includes application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Finally, the UGC NET June 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 16:21 IST

