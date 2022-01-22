UGC NET provisional answer key out; Here’s how candidates can download answer key and raise query

The candidates can check the answer sheet and analyse their performance in the exam by retrieving the official answer key from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

In the latest development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer sheet for the recently conducted UGC NET 2020 exam and UGC NET June 2021 exams. All candidates who had appeared in the UGC exams can tally their answers with the official answer key to gauge their performance in the exam and make future decisions. The NTA has released the answer key for all 81 subjects for which the NET UGC exam was conducted. The candidates can check the answer sheet and analyse their performance in the exam by retrieving the official answer key from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA in the same notice has also clarified that all candidates must duly check their answers with the official answer key. The NTA has also said that those candidates who find some inconsistency or anomalies in the official answer key can raise their objections and bring it to the notice of the exam conducting agency. The window during which candidates can raise their objection has already been opened from January 21 and will remain open till 9 PM on January 24. Candidates must also note that they will have to deposit a nominal fee of Rs 1000 to raise their query and the last date to deposit such fee is January 24, 11:50 pm.

How to download UGC NET 2021 answer key



1. Candidates need to visit the official website of the National Testing Agency – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Candidates will need to put in their username and otherm login credentials to be able to download the answer key of the exam.

3: A link has been provided to access the question papers and marked responses of the candidates and candidates can match their answers with the answer key released by the NTA.