scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check exam schedule, call letter download link & more

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Download link here.

Written by FE Knowledge Desk
ugc net exam date subject wise 2023, ugc net 2023 exam date, ugc net 2023,
The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA keying their credentials on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. (File/Pixels)

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET Phase 5 December session on its website. The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA keying their credientials on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

According to the official schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting UGC NET December 2022, Phase-V for 09 subjects on 13, 14 and 15 March 2023. Shift-wise schedule of the Phase-V exam is mentioned in the table below.

Also Read

UGC NET Phase 5: Shift-Wise schedule

Sl. No.  Subject CodeSubjectDateShift
123Oriya13 MarchShift- I & II
289Environmental Sciences13 MarchShift- I 
312Home Science13 MarchShift-II
459Library and Information Science13 MarchShift-II
555Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management14 MarchShift- I 
69Education14 MarchShift- I & II
710Social Work14 MarchShift-II
84Psychology15 MarchShift-I
925Sankrit15 MarchShift-I

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of UGC- ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads ‘UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023’
  • Enter your credentials and click on the submit button
  • UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference
https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/
Also Read

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading UGC NET December 2022- Phase V admit card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest updates, as per the notice reads.

Also Read
More Stories on
education

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-03-2023 at 12:33 IST

Stock Market