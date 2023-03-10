UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check exam schedule, call letter download link & more

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET Phase 5 December session on its website. The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA keying their credientials on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting UGC NET December 2022, Phase-V for 09 subjects on 13, 14 and 15 March 2023. Shift-wise schedule of the Phase-V exam is mentioned in the table below.

UGC NET Phase 5: Shift-Wise schedule

Sl. No. Subject Code Subject Date Shift 1 23 Oriya 13 March Shift- I & II 2 89 Environmental Sciences 13 March Shift- I 3 12 Home Science 13 March Shift-II 4 59 Library and Information Science 13 March Shift-II 5 55 Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management 14 March Shift- I 6 9 Education 14 March Shift- I & II 7 10 Social Work 14 March Shift-II 8 4 Psychology 15 March Shift-I 9 25 Sankrit 15 March Shift-I

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UGC- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023’

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading UGC NET December 2022- Phase V admit card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest updates, as per the notice reads.