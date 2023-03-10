UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check exam schedule, call letter download link & more

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET Phase 5 December session on its website. The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA keying their credientials on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting UGC NET December 2022, Phase-V for 09 subjects on 13, 14 and 15 March 2023. Shift-wise schedule of the Phase-V exam is mentioned in the table below.
UGC NET Phase 5: Shift-Wise schedule
|Sl. No.
|Subject Code
|Subject
|Date
|Shift
|1
|23
|Oriya
|13 March
|Shift- I & II
|2
|89
|Environmental Sciences
|13 March
|Shift- I
|3
|12
|Home Science
|13 March
|Shift-II
|4
|59
|Library and Information Science
|13 March
|Shift-II
|5
|55
|Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management
|14 March
|Shift- I
|6
|9
|Education
|14 March
|Shift- I & II
|7
|10
|Social Work
|14 March
|Shift-II
|8
|4
|Psychology
|15 March
|Shift-I
|9
|25
|Sankrit
|15 March
|Shift-I
UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023: How to download?
- Visit the official website of UGC- ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the notification link that reads ‘UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023’
- Enter your credentials and click on the submit button
- UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen
- Download UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading UGC NET December 2022- Phase V admit card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest updates, as per the notice reads.