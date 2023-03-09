UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Exam on THESE dates

UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023: The University of Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV on its website. All those who applied for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV can download their admit cards from the official website of UGC – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV exam for 04 subjects is scheduled to be held on 11 and 12 March 2023 in two shifts. The schedule for the exam can be checked in the table below.
|Sl. No
|Subject Code
|Subject
|Date
|Shift
|1
|5
|Sociology
|11 March 2023
|Shift- I
|2
|87
|Computer Science and Applications
|11 March 2023
|Shift- II
|3
|58
|Law
|12 March 2023
|Shift- I
|4
|17
|Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)
|12 March 2023
|Shift- II
UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023: How to download?
- Visit the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the notification link that reads ‘Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-4’ flashing on the homepage
- It will take you to the login page
- Now, enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit button
- Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase 4 will be displayed on the screen
- Download UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023 and save it for future use
As per official notice, In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase IV, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in