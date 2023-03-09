scorecardresearch
UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Exam on THESE dates

Download UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card 2023 at ugcnet.nic.in. Check exam dates, admit card download link and more.

Written by FE Knowledge Desk
Updated:
UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023, UGC NET Phase 4 exam date, UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023 download link
Download UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023: The University of Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV on its website. All those who applied for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV can download their admit cards from the official website of UGC – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

The UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV exam for 04 subjects is scheduled to be held on 11 and 12 March 2023 in two shifts. The schedule for the exam can be checked in the table below.

Sl. NoSubject CodeSubject DateShift
15Sociology11 March 2023Shift- I
287 Computer Science and Applications11 March 2023Shift- II
358 Law12 March 2023Shift- I
417Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) 12 March 2023Shift- II

UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads ‘Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-4’ flashing on the homepage
  • It will take you to the login page
  • Now, enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit button
  • Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase 4 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023 and save it for future use
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22part2/downloadadmitcard/logindob.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjhAA3EVfELDJcYWaBP7q8mu

As per official notice, In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase IV, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 12:23 IST