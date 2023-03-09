UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Exam on THESE dates

UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023: The University of Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV on its website. All those who applied for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV can download their admit cards from the official website of UGC – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV exam for 04 subjects is scheduled to be held on 11 and 12 March 2023 in two shifts. The schedule for the exam can be checked in the table below.

Sl. No Subject Code Subject Date Shift 1 5 Sociology 11 March 2023 Shift- I 2 87 Computer Science and Applications 11 March 2023 Shift- II 3 58 Law 12 March 2023 Shift- I 4 17 Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) 12 March 2023 Shift- II

UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-4’ flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the login page

Now, enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit button

Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase 4 will be displayed on the screen

Download UGC NET Phase 4 admit card 2023 and save it for future use

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22part2/downloadadmitcard/logindob.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjhAA3EVfELDJcYWaBP7q8mu

As per official notice, In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase IV, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in