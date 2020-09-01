UGC-NET exam: NTA to release admit cards soon, correction window open for applicants

After qualifying the NET exam, candidates become eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor across different universities and colleges in the country. (Representative image)

National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam in the country is soon going to release the admit card for the exam. The NET exam will be conducted between (16-18) September and (21-25) September by the NTA for candidates applying from different subjects, according to various media reports. Candidates willing to become Assistant Professors, Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and teachers in the higher education institutions across the country have to pass the NET exam of UGC at a preliminary stage. After qualifying the NET exam, candidates become eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor across different universities and colleges in the country.

The admit card will be released on the official website of UGC-NET ugcnet.nta.nic.in from where the candidates will be able to download it. Before the release of the admit card of the exam the NTA has also opened the application correction window through which candidates would be able to correct the information they have submitted in the online application form. Apart from regular instances of changing the exam centres, candidates who may have accidentally filled in wrong factual information about their various personal and educational details can also avail the correction window facility to correct the same.

Candidates are advised to correct their application forms at the earliest as once the admit cards have been released by the NTA, they would have no other recourse to update their application form. The correction in the application form can be made on the same website of the UGC-NET ugcnet.nta.nic.in. After logging on the official website candidates will need to click on the Application Correction Window on the bottom side of the website. After filling in the personal details including name, date of birth and online application reference number, candidates will be given an opportunity to edit their application form and update the same. Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the newly filled application form for future reference.